      இந்திய குடியரசு தினவிழா அணிவகுப்பு- வீடியோக்கள்
      டெல்லி

      இந்திய குடியரசு தினவிழா அணிவகுப்பு- வீடியோக்கள்

      Byமாலை மலர்மாலை மலர்26 Jan 2024 7:10 AM GMT (Updated: 26 Jan 2024 7:34 AM GMT)
      • குடியரசு தினவிழா முன்னிட்டு ராணுவ அணிவகுப்புகள் நடைபெற்றன.
      • பிரான்ஸ் படைவீரர்களின் அணிவகுப்பும் நடைபெற்றது.

      இந்திய அரசு சார்பில் குடியரசு தினவிழா டெல்லியில் கோலாகலமாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு கொடியேற்றி வைத்து மரியாதை செலுத்தினார். பிரதமர் மோடியும் மரியாதை செலுத்தினார். தலைமை சிறப்பு விருந்தினராக பிரான்ஸ் அதிபர் மேக்ரான் கலந்து கொண்டார்.

      ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு கொடியேற்ற பிறகு, கண்கவர் அணிவகுப்ப நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெற்றது.

      விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள புறப்பட்ட ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு

      ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு ராஷ்டிர பவனில் இருந்து புறப்பட்டார். அவருடன் பிரான்ஸ் அதிபர் மேக்ரான் உடனிருந்தார்.

      முதன்முறையாக 100 பெண்கள் கலந்து கொண்ட அணிவகுப்பு

      முதன்முறையாக 100 பெண்கள் கலந்து கொண்டு இந்திய இந்திய இசைக்கருவிகளை வாசித்து அணிவகுப்பு நடத்தினார்கள்.

      தேசியக்கொடியை பறக்கவிட்டபடி Mi-17IV ஹெலிகாப்டர்

      நான்கு Mi-17IV ஹெலிகாப்டர்கள் இந்திய தேசியக்கொடியை பறக்கவிட்டவாறு வானில் சென்றன.

      சக்ரா விருதுகள் வாங்கிய அதிகாரிகள் அணிவகுப்பு

      மிக உயர்ந்த வீர வீருதுகளான பரம் வீர் சக்ரா மற்றும் அசோக சக்ரா விருது வென்ற அதிகாரிகள் அணிவகுபபு நடைபெற்றது.

      குதிரைப்படை அணிவகுப்பு

      பிரான்ஸ் வீரர்கள் அணிவகுப்பு

      டி-90 பீஷ்மா டாங்கிகள் அணிவகுப்பு

      பாதுகாப்புப்படையின் அனைத்து வாகனங்களின் அணிவகுப்பு

      பீரங்கி படைப்பிரிவின் பினாகா படைப்பிரிவின் அணிவகுப்பு

      பழமையான காலாட்படையின் மெட்ராஸ் படைப்பிரிவின் அணிவகுப்பு

      முப்படையில் உள்ள வீராங்கனைகளின் அணிவகுப்பு

      ஆயுதப்படை மருத்துவக்குழுவின் அனைத்து பெண்கள் பிரிவு அணிவகுப்பு

      இந்திய விமானப்படை அணிவகுப்பு

      முதன்முறையாக இடம்பெற்ற பெண்கள் பாதுகாப்புப்படையின் இசைக்குழு

      இந்திய விமாப்படையின் சிறப்பை விளக்கும் காட்சி வீடியோ

      டெல்லி பெண் போலீசின் இசைக்குழு முதன்முறையாக பங்கேற்றது

      பெண் அதிகாரித்தை பிரதிபலிக்கும் வகையில் பெண் வீராங்கனைகளின் அணிவகுப்பு

