இந்திய குடியரசு தினவிழா அணிவகுப்பு- வீடியோக்கள்

இந்திய அரசு சார்பில் குடியரசு தினவிழா டெல்லியில் கோலாகலமாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு கொடியேற்றி வைத்து மரியாதை செலுத்தினார். பிரதமர் மோடியும் மரியாதை செலுத்தினார். தலைமை சிறப்பு விருந்தினராக பிரான்ஸ் அதிபர் மேக்ரான் கலந்து கொண்டார்.

ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு கொடியேற்ற பிறகு, கண்கவர் அணிவகுப்ப நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெற்றது.

விழாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள புறப்பட்ட ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு

ஜனாதிபதி திரவுபதி முர்மு ராஷ்டிர பவனில் இருந்து புறப்பட்டார். அவருடன் பிரான்ஸ் அதிபர் மேக்ரான் உடனிருந்தார்.

முதன்முறையாக 100 பெண்கள் கலந்து கொண்ட அணிவகுப்பு

முதன்முறையாக 100 பெண்கள் கலந்து கொண்டு இந்திய இந்திய இசைக்கருவிகளை வாசித்து அணிவகுப்பு நடத்தினார்கள்.

#WATCH | The tableau of Gujarat takes part in the #RepublicDay2024 parade. Theme of the tableau is 'Dhordo: Global Icon of Gujarat's Tourism Development'. pic.twitter.com/eGdywc9jYT — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

தேசியக்கொடியை பறக்கவிட்டபடி Mi-17IV ஹெலிகாப்டர்

நான்கு Mi-17IV ஹெலிகாப்டர்கள் இந்திய தேசியக்கொடியை பறக்கவிட்டவாறு வானில் சென்றன.

#WATCH | Four Mi-17IV helicopters in 'Dhwaj' formation at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day pic.twitter.com/5U7JObmje2 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

சக்ரா விருதுகள் வாங்கிய அதிகாரிகள் அணிவகுப்பு

மிக உயர்ந்த வீர வீருதுகளான பரம் வீர் சக்ரா மற்றும் அசோக சக்ரா விருது வென்ற அதிகாரிகள் அணிவகுபபு நடைபெற்றது.

#WATCH | Delhi | The winners of the highest gallantry awards including Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra on the Kartavya Path, as the March Past begins.#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/qPWrcjae2U — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

குதிரைப்படை அணிவகுப்பு

#WATCH | March past by the Army Mounted Columns begins.The first Army contingent leading the Mechanised Column is of 61 Cavalry, led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation… pic.twitter.com/OIfxMdmua9 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

பிரான்ஸ் வீரர்கள் அணிவகுப்பு

#WATCH | The French Foreign Legion music band consisting of 30 musicians and the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion on Karvatya Path on 75th Republic DayAbove them are two Rafale fighter jets on Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/WBkQTAl2aj — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

டி-90 பீஷ்மா டாங்கிகள் அணிவகுப்பு

#WATCH | Mechanised Columns of the Army take part in #RepublicDay2024 paradeThe detachment of Tank T-90 Bhishma, led by Lt Fayaz Singh Dhillon of 42 Armoured Regiment, at the Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/TFgSlaMOeh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

பாதுகாப்புப்படையின் அனைத்து வாகனங்களின் அணிவகுப்பு

பீரங்கி படைப்பிரிவின் பினாகா படைப்பிரிவின் அணிவகுப்பு

பழமையான காலாட்படையின் மெட்ராஸ் படைப்பிரிவின் அணிவகுப்பு

முப்படையில் உள்ள வீராங்கனைகளின் அணிவகுப்பு

ஆயுதப்படை மருத்துவக்குழுவின் அனைத்து பெண்கள் பிரிவு அணிவகுப்பு

இந்திய விமானப்படை அணிவகுப்பு

முதன்முறையாக இடம்பெற்ற பெண்கள் பாதுகாப்புப்படையின் இசைக்குழு

இந்திய விமாப்படையின் சிறப்பை விளக்கும் காட்சி வீடியோ

டெல்லி பெண் போலீசின் இசைக்குழு முதன்முறையாக பங்கேற்றது