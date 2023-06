முதல் முறையாக வெளியான ஜியோ போன் 5ஜி படங்கள்! வெளியீடு எப்போ தெரியுமா?

Exclusive!!?Here's a sneak-peek at the upcoming unreleased JioPhone 5G.

The phone is expected to release between Diwali and New Year. The expected price is under ₹10k.

Not much specs known but possibly a Unisoc 5G or a Dimensity 700 processor.

13+2MP Rear

5MP Front camera. pic.twitter.com/bzRRIH8Sdn