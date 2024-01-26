குடவோலை முறையை விளக்கி அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற தமிழ்நாட்டின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி

டெல்லியில் நடைபெற்ற குடியரசு தினவிழாவில் மாநிலங்களின் கலாச்சாரம் மற்றும் பண்பாட்டை குறிக்கும் வகையில் அலங்கார ஊர்தி அணிவகுப்பு நடைபெற்றது. இதில் குடவோலை முறையை விளக்கும் வகையில் தமிழக அலங்கார ஊர்தி அணிவகுப்பில் இடம் பெற்றது.

பழங்காலத்தில் குடவோலை முறையில் யாருக்கு வாக்கு செலுத்துவது என்பதை ஓலையில் குறித்து பானையில் சேகரிக்கப்பட்டு பின்னர் முடிவு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது. பின்னர் நவீன காலத்திற்கு ஏற்ப வாக்குச்சீட்டு, வாக்கு எந்திரம் என மாறுதல் பெற்றது. தொன்மைக்கால வாக்குமுறையை நினைவும் கூறும் வகையில் இது இடம் பெற்றுள்ளது.

தமிழக அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The tableau of Ladakh takes part in the #RepublicDay2024 parade. It is based on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat: Empowering women through employment in Ladakh's journey'. The Indian Women's Ice Hockey team, exclusively composed of Ladakhi players, symbolises this… pic.twitter.com/tPc7WdYUYU — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

அரியானா மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Haryana takes part in the parade. The theme of this year's tableau is 'Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan' - a program of the Haryana Government. The tableau has been crafted as a traditional symbol of empowerment for Haryanvi women. pic.twitter.com/mKj7qp3liI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

அருணாசல பிரதேச மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The tableau of Arunachal Pradesh on Kartavya Path depicts the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, a biodiversity hotspot in the state pic.twitter.com/FfYjvcv3GF — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

மத்திய பிரதேச மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Madhya Pradesh takes part in the parade.The tableau portrays the 'Self-reliant and progressive; women of the state. pic.twitter.com/2XoU9TDJdN — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

மணிப்பூர் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | Manipur showcases its 'Nari Shakti' with 'Ima Keithel', the 500-year-old market, one and only in the world run entirely by women#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/tTYJ1AYkiN — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

ஒடிசா மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Odisha takes part in the parade. The tableau of the state depicts the achievements of women empowerment as well as the state's rich handicraft and handloom sector. pic.twitter.com/aH4LxHx8fz — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

சத்தீஸ்கர் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Chhattisgarh takes part in the parade. The tableau of the state reflects the democratic consciousness and traditional democratic values present in the tribal communities since ancient times. The tableau has been decorated with… pic.twitter.com/FucYDRiK8e — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

உத்தர பிரதேச மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The #RepublicDay2024 tableau of Uttar Pradesh takes part in the parade.The theme of the tableau is based on 'Ayodhya: Viksit Bharat-Samradh Virasat'. The front of the tableau symbolises the Pranpratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, showcasing his childhood form. pic.twitter.com/VHdsaiVMvo — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

ராஜஸ்தான் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

#WATCH | The tableau of Rajasthan takes part in the #RepublicDay2024 parade. The presented tableau is a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries, nurtured along with the festive culture of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/qWHDqF0UYz — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

குஜராத் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி