      குடவோலை முறையை விளக்கி அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற தமிழ்நாட்டின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி
      டெல்லி

      குடவோலை முறையை விளக்கி அணிவகுப்பில் பங்கேற்ற தமிழ்நாட்டின் அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      Byமாலை மலர்மாலை மலர்26 Jan 2024 8:03 AM GMT
      • ஒவ்வொரு மாநிலத்தின் பெருமையை பறைசாற்றும் வகையில் அலங்கார ஊர்தி ஊர்வலம்.
      • உத்தரபிரதேச மாநிலத்தின் அலங்கார ஊர்தியில் சமீபத்தில் பிரதிஷ்டை செய்யப்பட்ட ஸ்ரீராமர் சிலை இடம் பிடித்திருந்தது.

      டெல்லியில் நடைபெற்ற குடியரசு தினவிழாவில் மாநிலங்களின் கலாச்சாரம் மற்றும் பண்பாட்டை குறிக்கும் வகையில் அலங்கார ஊர்தி அணிவகுப்பு நடைபெற்றது. இதில் குடவோலை முறையை விளக்கும் வகையில் தமிழக அலங்கார ஊர்தி அணிவகுப்பில் இடம் பெற்றது.

      பழங்காலத்தில் குடவோலை முறையில் யாருக்கு வாக்கு செலுத்துவது என்பதை ஓலையில் குறித்து பானையில் சேகரிக்கப்பட்டு பின்னர் முடிவு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டது. பின்னர் நவீன காலத்திற்கு ஏற்ப வாக்குச்சீட்டு, வாக்கு எந்திரம் என மாறுதல் பெற்றது. தொன்மைக்கால வாக்குமுறையை நினைவும் கூறும் வகையில் இது இடம் பெற்றுள்ளது.

      தமிழக அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      அரியானா மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      அருணாசல பிரதேச மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      மத்திய பிரதேச மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      மணிப்பூர் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      ஒடிசா மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      சத்தீஸ்கர் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      உத்தர பிரதேச மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      ராஜஸ்தான் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      குஜராத் மாநில அலங்கார ஊர்தி

      Republic Day குடியரசு தினவிழா 
