ஐபிஎல் 2020: முதல் பெண் சப்போர்ட் ஸ்டாஃப்-ஐ நியமித்தது ராயல் சேலஞ்சர்ஸ் பெங்களூர்

இந்த வகையில் 2020 சீசனுக்காக ராயல் சேலஞ்சர்ஸ் பெங்களூர் மசாஜ் தெரபிஸ்ட்-ஆக நவ்நிதா கவுதம் என்ற பெண் நிபுணரை நியமித்துள்ளது. ஐபிஎல் தொடரில் விளையாடும் அணிகளில் முதன்முறையாக பெண் ஒருவரை சப்போர்ட் ஸ்டாஃப் ஆக நியமிப்பது ஆர்சிபி-தான். இதன் மூலம் பெருமைப்படுவதாக அந்த அணி டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
Navnita Gautam joins us as a sports massage therapist for the 13th edition of IPL. She will work to identify, and implement massage therapy to help the team prepare and recover better.— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) October 17, 2019
.
We are proud to be the first IPL team to have a woman support staff member.
.#PlayBoldpic.twitter.com/Y7CFR0WKDB