குறி வச்சா இரை விழணும்.. வைரலாகும் தலைவர் 170 டீசர்

The wait is over! ⌛ Presenting the title of #Thalaivar170 ?? - VETTAIYAN ?️



▶️ https://t.co/lzzKA7B0lA



Unleashing Thalaivar's power, style & swag on his special day! ?#Vettaiyan ?️ @rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions #Subaskaran… pic.twitter.com/6wD1c5Zehw