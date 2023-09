கிச்சா சுதீப்பை இயக்கும் சேரன்.. எதிர்பார்ப்பில் ரசிகர்கள்

We are very excited to announce our next film in Kannada with the one & only BAADSHAH @KicchaSudeep ♥️?



#Kichcha47 - Directed by the veteran Filmmaker @directorcheran ??@iampriya06@TheSudeepTrends@KicchafansKKSFA@KSSS_Official_ #HBDKicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/auRS8vUPEX