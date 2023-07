முதல் பாடலை வெளியிடும் துல்கர் சல்மான் படக்குழு

Prepare yourself for an electrifying dance number from #KingOfKotha, starring @dulQuer and the graceful @ritika_offl, as they set the stage on fire!?#KOKFirstSingle releasing on July 28th.@actorshabeer @Prasanna_actor #AbhilashJoshiy @NimishRavi @JxBe @shaanrahman… pic.twitter.com/a6W8XwwSnW