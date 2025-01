பாஜக சொல்லும் கெஜ்ரிவால் மாளிகை.. பார்க்க சென்ற ஆம் ஆத்மி தலைவர்கள் தடுத்து நிறுத்தம்!

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MP Sanjay Singh sit on a 'dharna' outside the CM's residence after being denied entry by the Police. Yesterday, Sanjay Singh challenged BJP to visit the CM's residence along with media personnel, amid the BJP's 'sheesh mahal'… https://t.co/zZdITLY7eC pic.twitter.com/OV9MbsaIz6