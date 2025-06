ஆரஞ்ச் கேப் உட்பட 4 முக்கிய விருதுகளை தட்டி தூக்கிய தமிழக வீரர் சாய் சுதர்சன்

? ????????????? ???? ?7️⃣5️⃣9️⃣ Runs 5️⃣4️⃣.2️⃣1️⃣ Average 6️⃣ Fifties 1️⃣ HundredFor his tremendous consistency, Sai Sudharsan is crowned with the coveted Orange Cap ?#TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS | #Final | #TheLastMile | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/hJEiRdRazF