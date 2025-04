VIDEO: ஈரான் துறைமுகத்தில் பயங்கர வெடிவிபத்து.. 4 பேர் பலி.. 400 பேர் படுகாயம்

??CHAOS AFTER MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT IRANIAN PORTFootage shows the moment a massive explosion ripped through the Rajai Port dock in Bandar Abbas, Iran.A fuel tank reportedly detonated, damaging most of the port's buildings and causing a "chaotic situation" on the ground.Local… https://t.co/pjnOK50wIe pic.twitter.com/LkQZ3KemAH