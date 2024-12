VIDEO: பனி மூடிய இமாச்சல பிரதேச நகரங்கள்.. உற்சாகத்தில் மக்கள் - பிரமிப்பூட்டும் காட்சிகள்

VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: Shimla clad in snow cover.The nearby tourist spots of Kufri and Narkanda and the higher reaches of Kharapathar, Chaurdhar and Chanshal South portal of the Atal tunnel, and Samdho also received snowfall.#Shimla #WeatherUpdate (Full video available… pic.twitter.com/1JjOgRq6jK