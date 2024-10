வேட்டையன் படத்துக்கு தணிக்கை சான்றிதழ்.. ரன்னிங் டைம் இதுதான்

The hunt is certified! ? VETTAIYAN ?️ gets the U/A stamp! ? Get ready for an action-packed extravaganza coming your way! ? #Vettaiyan ?️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions… pic.twitter.com/EN4Z4YZY7h