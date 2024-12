மீண்டும் இரட்டை சதம் விளாசிய முன்னாள் சிஎஸ்கே வீரர்- வைரல் வீடியோ

? Record AlertUttar Pradesh captain Sameer Rizvi becomes the first batter to score two double centuries in the Men's U23 State A Trophy ?201*(97) vs Tripura202* (105) vs Vidarbha (Chased 407)Watch ? snippets of his 202* vs Vidarbha ?#U23StateATrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/6MUCGEpE0U pic.twitter.com/kg1gAKRNJd