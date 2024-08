மேயர் வீட்டில் குப்பைகளை வீசி பொதுமக்கள் போராட்டம் - வீடியோ வைரல்

Residents in Kadapa threw garbage in front of Mayor Suresh Babu's house after he insisted on a garbage tax, which MLA Madhavi Reddy denied exists. Frustration boiled over into protest. #Kadapa #Protest #AndhraPradesh #mayor #viralvideo #NaraLokesh #PawanKalyan #chandrababu pic.twitter.com/MPneBa0lHB