மணிப்பூர்: நொறுங்கிய மண்டை ஓடு.. தொடையில் இரும்பு ஆணி சித்ரவதை - உயருடன் எரிந்த 3 குழந்தைகளின் தாய்

7th Nov. 2024, #Manipur #JiribamReports coming in that Arambai Tenggol and other #Meitei Terrorists have once again attacked and burnt several Hmar Kuki-Zo houses. One Hmar lady named Sangkim w/o Ngurthansang reportedly shot & injured.The 2 years of Manipur Normalcy! pic.twitter.com/yqHec1K2VS