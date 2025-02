மேடையில் டான்ஸ் ஆடும் போதே சுருண்டு விழுந்த இளம்பெண் உயிரிழப்பு - அதிர்ச்சி வீடியோ

Madhya Pradesh - A young woman collapsed while dancing on stage at her sister's wedding in Vidisha. Relatives who were there rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead.How normal this has become post c0vid jabs yet no one questions!@shreyastalpade1 @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/dxJBVwT9ey pic.twitter.com/JwoWTUvz7B