VIDEO: ஓடும் ரெயிலில் இருந்து தவறி விழுந்த பயணி - காப்பாற்றிய போலீசார்

At #Subedarganj station, a passenger nearly fell under a moving train. #RPSF Constables Kapil Kumar & Santosh Yadav reacted in a flash, pulled him to safety, and turned tragedy into relief.#MissionJeevanRaksha #LifeSavingAct #MahaKumbh2025 #प्रयागराज_महाकुंभ #ForceWithHeart… pic.twitter.com/Z4y0GzpiU9