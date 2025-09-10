இணையத்தை ஆக்கிரமித்த ஜெமினி Al-ன் புதிய ட்ரெண்ட் - நீங்களும் ட்ரை பண்ணுங்க!

கூகுளின் Gemini Al தளம் மூலம் உருவக்கப்படும் 3D சிலை வடிவ புகைப்படங்கள் தற்போது இணையத்தில் வைரலாகியுள்ளது.

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Tool மென்பொருளை பயன்படுத்தி இந்த புகைப்படங்களை ஜெமினி நொடிகளில் உருவாக்கித் தருகிறது.

Nano Banana என அழைக்கப்படும் இந்த புதிய ட்ரெண்ட்-ல் இணையவாசிகள் தங்களுக்கு விருப்பமான புகைப்படங்களை ஜெனரேட் செய்து மகிழ்ந்து வருகின்றனர்.

கீழ்கண்ட PROMT- ஐ பயன்படுத்தி இத்தகைய புகைப்படங்களை Gemini Al இல் உருவாக்கி கொள்ளலாம்

"A realistic 1/7 scale figurine of the pictured characters stands on a clear acrylic base atop a sleek wooden desk. The desk is tidy, with a monitor displaying the ZBrush sculpting process: showing wireframes, textures, and fine details. Beside it, a BANDAI-style toy box features vibrant 2D illustrations matching the figurine. Natural light from a nearby window casts soft shadows, highlighting the model's textures and craftsmanship."