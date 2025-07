திருச்செந்தூர் குடமுழுக்கு: சிறப்பு ரெயில்கள் அறிவிப்பு

Special Trains for Kudamulukku Festival!?To manage the extra rush during the Shri Subramania Swami Temple #festival special #trains will run between #Chennai Egmore ↔ Sengottai.?️Bookings open at 08:00 hrs on 04.07.2025Plan your journey in advance!#SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/O0xFuMtLTj