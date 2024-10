அரியானா மாநில முதல்வராக நாளை பதவி ஏற்கிறார் நயாப் சிங் சைனி

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Haryana caretaker CM Nayab Singh Saini, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister-former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister and BJP election in charge for Haryana - Dharmendra Pradhan and others meet Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and submit a letter of… pic.twitter.com/wW7G2bdz8M