வாரணம் ஆயிரம் படத்தின் உதவி இயக்குனர் டூ கங்குவா ப்ரோமோஷன் - சந்தீப் கிஷன் நெகிழ்ச்சி பதிவு

My 1st Hero @Suriya_offl anna ♥️From Being his 16th assistant Dir in Vaaranam Ayiram/ S/O Krishnan to Him treating me like his own at The #Kanguva Vizag event,the man has always been the same..thank you for always setting the right example with Kindness,Humility and HarkWork ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Gup1S8iUbx