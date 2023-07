படப்பிடிப்பை நிறைவு செய்த குஷி படக்குழு

It is a wrap for #Kushi ❤️?



Post-production in full swing ??



In cinemas on 1st September 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam ❤️@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/7l1qHMuwh7