சிபி சத்யராஜின் 'டென் ஹவர்ஸ்' பட ட்ரெய்லரை வெளியிட்டார் லோகேஷ் கனகராஜ்

Here's the trailer of #TenHours ?https://t.co/dRrUkyHfdqWishing @Sibi_Sathyaraj all the very best and my hearty congratulations in advance to the entire cast and crew ?@5starsenthilk @DuvinStudios @ilaya_director @SundaramurthyKS @KarthikVenkatr4 @editorkishore