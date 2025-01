காது கேளாதோருக்கான ஆஸ்திரேலிய ஓபன்: தமிழ்நாடு வீரர் பிரித்வி சேகர் சாம்பியன் பட்டம் வென்றார்

Tamil Nadu Tennis player Prithvi Sekhar wins Men's Singles at Australian Open (Deaf and Hard of Hearing) for second year in a row. Prithvi Sekhar is part of SDAT's Elite Sportsperson Scheme. @CMOTamilnadu @Udhaystalin @TNDIPRNEWS #SportsTN #NammaChampions #TalentSDAT pic.twitter.com/C8L1ezG97A