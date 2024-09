வேட்டையன் படத்தில் நட்ராஜ்-ஆக ராணா டகுபதி.. வீடியோ வெளியீடு

Meet the formidable force in VETTAIYAN ?️ Introducing @RanaDaggubati as NATRAJ ? Get set to witness a gripping performance! ?#Vettaiyan ?️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions… pic.twitter.com/H8QEhEwqgq