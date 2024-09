அட்டகத்தி தினேஷ் டு கெத்து தினேஷ் - லப்பர் பந்து படத்திற்காக தயாராகிய வீடியோ

Nee Pottu Vacha Thanga Kudam ?The transformation of #AttakathiDinesh to 'GETHU' Dinesh ?❤️#LubberPandhu - running successfully in theatres now!Produced by @lakku76 andCo-produced by @venkatavmedia. @Prince_Pictures @iamharishkalyan #AttakathiDinesh @tamizh018… pic.twitter.com/LUjCoIH97b