விஜய் தேவரகொண்டாவின் VD 14 பட ஸ்பெஷல் கிளிம்ப்ஸ் விடியோ வெளியீடு

He dared to dream.

He envisioned a world no one has ever seen.

He toiled to make it possible ❤?



Team #VD14 wishes its director @Rahul_Sankrityn a very Happy Birthday ✨@TheDeverakonda @MythriOfficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @TSeries #ShivChanana @neerajkalyan_24 pic.twitter.com/M0b3CZXMz8