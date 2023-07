தெலுங்கில் வெளியாகும் மாமன்னன்.. கொண்டாட்டத்தில் ரசிகர்கள்

After conquering the box office in Tamil, BLOCKBUSTER #MAAMANNAN is all set for a grand release in Telugu on July 14th??



Happy to join hands with @AsianCinemas_ & @SureshProdns for Telugu theatrical release of #Nayakudu ?@mari_selvaraj @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_… pic.twitter.com/5EStpSIqKQ