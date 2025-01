மம்மூட்டி நடித்த 'டொமினிக் அண்ட் தி லேடீஸ் பர்ஸ்' படத்தின் டிரெய்லர் வெளியானது

Here are some visuals from #DominicAndTheLadiesPurse, my first in Malayalam and more importantly, with the legendary #Mammootty!▶️ https://t.co/yUVMLjFbgn In Cinemas from Jan 23 #MammoottyKampany #SamadTruth #TruthGlobalFilms #WayfarerFilms pic.twitter.com/PSfleNG76D