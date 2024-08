காரை தாக்கிய பைக் ஓட்டுநர்.. குழந்தையுடன் கதறிய தம்பதி.. வைரல் வீடியோ

@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr @bellandurutrfps

What's happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in car is being attacked by bike brone assailants! Please help!

The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached police station! #crime #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/qjDI51Tqb4