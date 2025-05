உலகளவில் ரூ.75 கோடி வசூல் : 4-வது வாரம் கடந்து வெற்றிநடை போடும் டூரிஸ்ட் ஃபேமிலி

#TouristFamily Hits 75+ CRORES WORLDWIDE GROSS ??Overwhelmed with love ❤️ Thank you for making our wholesome family entertainer a worldwide success.Written & directed by @abishanjeevinth ✨A @RSeanRoldan musical ?@sasikumardir @SimranbaggaOffc @Foxy_here03… pic.twitter.com/D8IT1vIL31