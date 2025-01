`காதலே காதலே' படத்தின் அட விளையாட்டா வீடியோ பாடல் நாளை வெளியீடு

Lets Sway With Love & Melody! #AdaVilayatta Promo Song From #KadhaleKadhale is Out Now! ❤Full Song Drops On January 22nd at 5 PM! ?? https://t.co/mrCGw6QU4EA @Composer_Vishal Musical ??@santoshariharan✍? #ViyanPugazhendhi@mahatofficial @meenakshiGovin2… pic.twitter.com/zmJiZIp2tN