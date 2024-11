விரைவில் `கலகலப்பு 3' - அப்டேட் கொடுத்த நடிகை குஷ்பு

And here comes the BIG news. @AvniCinemax_ , and King of Entertainment, #SundarC , come together with Shri #KannanRavi of #KannanRaviGroup to bring you the rib tickling mass fav #Kalakalappu3 . Starcast and the other technicians will be announced soon. Await the dhamaka!!… pic.twitter.com/yi6YOXnN6w