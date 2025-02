ரிலீஸ் தேதியை உறுதிப்படுத்திய 'சப்தம்' படக்குழு

Sound creates thrills! Want to know how? ?#Sabdham is releasing on February 28.#SabdhamFromFeb28



Starring @AadhiOfficial

An @dirarivazhagan Film

A @MusicThaman Musical



Produced by @7GFilmsSiva

@prosathish @S2MediaOffl @decoffl pic.twitter.com/rCfek2kP2I