#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban reach Madurai Airport. The Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at Thiruparankundram Hill today.
உச்சநீதிமன்ற உத்தரவை நிறைவேற்ற ஓய்வுபெற்ற நீதிபதிகள் வைத்தியநாதன், பார்த்திபன் மதுரை வருகை.
தீபத்தூணைச் சுற்றி மூங்கிலால் ஆன மேடை அமைக்கும் பணி தீவிரமாக நடைபெற்று வருகிறது.
திருப்பரங்குன்றம் தீபத் தூணில் இன்று மாலை தீபமேற்ற உச்சநீதிமன்றம் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ள நிலையில், தீபமேற்றுவதற்காக இந்துக்களும், சிக்கந்தர் தர்காவில் சிறப்புத் தொழுகை செய்வதற்காக இஸ்லாமியர்களும் மலை மீது ஏறத் தொடங்கினர்.
#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: CRPF personnel reach Thiruparankundram Hill, where the Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today.
திருப்பரங்குன்றம் தீபத்தூணில் இன்று தீபம் ஏற்ற உச்சநீதிமன்ற நீதிபதிகள் அதிரடி உத்தரவிட்ட நிலையில் மலை முழுவதும் பாதுகாப்பு பணியில் CRPF வீரர்கள் ஈடுபட்டு வருகின்றனர்.
#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Villagers have gathered near Thiruparankundram Hill to welcome CRPF personnel deployed to take security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, hours after the Supreme Court ordered Central forces to secure the area for lighting the… pic.twitter.com/2uZSm2CPTr