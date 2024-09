உங்கள் அன்பிற்கு மிக்க நன்றி..! யுவன் ட்வீட்

Thank you so much for the love ❤️ guys. I thank @Ags_production Archana, Aishwarya, Agoram sir for giving me this opportunity to show my love for our Thalapathy @actorvijay na and of course this wouldn't have happened without my favorite brother @vp_offl.#TheGreatestOfAllTime… pic.twitter.com/okzqZZM58l