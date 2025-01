உங்கள் மீதான நம்பிக்கை இழப்பு: ஆம் ஆத்மியில் இருந்து விலகிய 7 எம்.எல்.ஏ.-க்கள்- கெஜ்ரிவால் அதிர்ச்சி

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Trilokpuri Rohit Mehraulia, MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal, MLA from Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi, MLA from Palam Bhavna Gaur resigned from the partyThe party did not give tickets to them this time.#DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/tlrl2tdmNx