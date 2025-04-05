jothika

Ghibli ட்ரெண்டிங்கில் இணைந்த ஜோதிகா...!

Ghibli Trend...இன்ஸ்டாவில் ஜோதிகா பகிர்ந்த புகைப்படம்.
கடந்த ஆண்டு இதே தேதியில் நண்பருடன் எடுத்த புகைப்படத்தை Ghibli Trend-ல் பகிர்ந்த ஜோ.
ஜோதிகாவின் இன்ஸ்டா பதிவு
A Ghibli Throwback of EBC 2024 same time last year. Some moments to cherish The Adventure, The Friendship, The Fun and The Freedom!