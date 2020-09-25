இந்திய இசை உலகம் மெல்லிசை குரலை இழந்துவிட்டது- எஸ்.பி.பி. மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர், ஜனாதிபதி இரங்கல்

With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2020
In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2020