பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு தமிழக முதல்வர், துணைமுதல்வர் ஆகியோர் பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்து

பிரதமர் மோடி தனது 70-வது பிறந்த நாளை இன்று கொண்டாடி வருகிறார். இதனை முன்னிட்டு பல்வேறு அரசியல் கட்சி தலைவர்களும், பிரபலங்களும் அவருக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
இந்நிலையில் பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு தமிழக முதல்வர் எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி மற்றும் துணைமுதல்வர் ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் ஆகியோர் பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துகளை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
On the joyous occasion of our Hon'ble Prime Minister's @narendramodi birthday, I convey my warm wishes for a wonderful year ahead.— Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) September 17, 2020
I Pray that the Almighty may grant him many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation.
இதுகுறித்து துணைமுதல்வர் ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் தனது டுவிட்டரில், “எங்கள் மாண்புமிகு பிரதமர் ஸ்ரீ.நரேந்திர மோடிஜிக்கு அன்பான பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துகள். யாரும் எட்டமுடியாத உயரத்துக்கு நம் தேசத்தை அழைத்துச் செல்வதற்கான அவரது இலக்கில், அவருக்கு நல்ல ஆரோக்கியமும், வெற்றியும் கிடைக்க வாழ்த்துகளை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
I wish our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri.Narendra Modi @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wishing him good health and success in his goal of taking our nation to unprecedented heights.— O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) September 17, 2020