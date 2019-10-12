கடற்கரையில் துப்புரவு பணியில் ஈடுபட்ட பிரதமர் மோடி- வீடியோ

Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019
Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.
Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!
Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y
இத்தகவலை தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வீடியோவுடன் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார் மோடி. அதில், நமது பொது இடங்கள் சுத்தமாகவும் துப்புரவாகவும் இருப்பதை உறுதி செய்வோம்! நாம் உடற்திறனுடனும் ஆரோக்கியமாகவும் இருப்பதை உறுதி செய்வோம்! என்று மோடி குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.