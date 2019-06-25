இந்தியா 5 ஆண்டுகளாக ‘சூப்பர் எமர்ஜென்சி’யில்தான் உள்ளது -மம்தா பானர்ஜி தாக்கு

இந்தியாவில் 1975ம் ஆண்டு ஜூன் மாதம் 25ம் தேதி, 21- மாத காலத்திற்கு இந்தியக் குடியரசு தலைவர் பக்ருதின் அலி அகமது வால், அப்போதைய இந்திய பிரதமர் இந்திரா காந்தியின் ஆலோசனையின் பேரில் இந்திய அரசியலமைப்பு விதி 352ன் படி, நெருக்கடி நிலை(எமர்ஜென்சி) பிரகடனப்படுத்தப்பட்டது.
Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a ‘Super Emergency’. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 25, 2019