அலிகார் சிறுமி டுவிங்கிள் கொலை சம்பவம் -உருகும் பாலிவுட் பிரபலங்கள்

உத்தரபிரதேசம் மாநிலம் அலிகார் பகுதியைச் சேர்ந்தவர் பன்வாரிலால் சர்மா. இவரது பெண் குழந்தை டுவிங்கிள் சர்மா (வயது 3) கடந்த மே மாதம் 31ம் தேதி மாயமானது.
இதையடுத்து குழந்தையின் தாய், தந்தை இருவரும் அருகிலுள்ள அனைத்து பகுதிகளிலும் தேடியுள்ளனர். கிடைக்கவில்லை. டப்பால் பகுதியில் உள்ள காவல் நிலையத்தில் புகார் அளித்துள்ளனர்.
இந்நிலையில் ரம்ஜான் அன்று பன்வாரிலால் வீட்டின் அருகே உள்ள ஒரு குப்பை தொட்டியில் பயங்கர துர்நாற்றம் வீசியுள்ளது. இதனால் சந்தேகமடைந்த அப்பகுதி மக்கள் துப்புரவு பணியாளர்களிடம் கூறியுள்ளனர்.
பின்னர் குப்பை தொட்டியினை பார்த்தபோது அதிர்ச்சி காத்திருந்தது. இதில் காணாமல் போன டுவிங்கிளின் சடலம் கிடந்துள்ளது. இதையடுத்து காவல் துறையினருக்கு தகவல் கொடுக்கப்பட்டது.
போலீசார் வருவதற்குள், தகவலறிந்த டுவிங்கிளின் உறவினர்கள் குழந்தையின் சடலத்துடன் ஆர்ப்பாட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டனர். காவல் துறையினர் வந்தவுடன் குழந்தையின் உறவினர்களுடன் பேசி சடலத்தை பிரேத பரிசோதனைக்கு அனுப்பி வைத்தனர்.
இதில் குழந்தை கொல்லப்பட்ட விதம் தான் கொடூரமானது. குழந்தையின் ஒரு பக்க கண் தோண்டப்பட்டு, ஒரு கை வெட்டப்பட்ட நிலையில் கொன்றுள்ளனர்.
It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half year old little girl In Aligarh. I would request @smritiirani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 6, 2019
Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #ImSorry— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 6, 2019
What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 7, 2019
Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old #TwinkleSharma. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand #JusticeForTwinkleSharma . pic.twitter.com/7EwCTQxsUh— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 6, 2019
இது குறித்து பாலிவுட் பிரபலங்கள் அனுபம் கெர், சோனம் கபூர், டுவிங்கிள் கண்ணா, பாட்ஷா ஆகியோரும் '#JusticeForTwinkle' எனும் ஹேஷ்டாக் உள்ள பதிவுகளை வெளியிட்டு தங்கள் வருத்தத்தை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.