மலைபோல் நம்பியிருந்த இந்தியா கைவிட்டதால், மேட்ச் பிக்சிங் என பாகிஸ்தான் ரசிகர் குற்றச்சாட்டு

தொடரில் தோல்வியை சந்திக்காத அணியாக இந்தியா இருந்ததால், பாகிஸ்தான் ரசிகர்கள் எப்படியும் இந்தியா வெற்றி பெற்றுவிடும் என்ற நம்பினர். ஆனால் இந்தியா தோல்வியை சந்தித்தது. இதனால் ஆதங்கம் அடைந்த அவர்கள் இந்தியா - இங்கிலாந்து இடையிலான போட்டியில் மேட்ச்-பிக்சிங் நடந்துள்ளது என தங்களாக ஆதங்கத்தை வெளிப்படுத்தியுள்ளனர்.
I hate you thala M.S Dhoni , You proved your patriotism, and Hurt our feelings and emotions 😥😥😥— zoya🇵🇰 (@zoyaaf) June 30, 2019
O bhai maaro mujhe 😭😭#indiavsEnglandpic.twitter.com/EdvOrvHHso
Pakistan is supporting India and India starts playing like Pakistan 🤦🏻♀— Ayesha Noor 🌸 (@ayesha_noor_) June 30, 2019
Meanwhile Pakistanis #INDvENG#indiavsEnglandpic.twitter.com/ayl3zS70Mv
Pakistanis right now:::— Sαυrαßh ρατhαk (@pathak_says) June 30, 2019
.😂#indiavsEnglandpic.twitter.com/pVNGheB0Pe
Unbelievable batting by Dhoni.. didnt even try to win it...even Pandiya lost it in the end before he got out...commentators cant beleive it.. fans cant believe it...— Shahzeb Khanzada (@shazbkhanzdaGEO) June 30, 2019