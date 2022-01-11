குரங்கின் இறுதி ஊர்வலத்தில் 1,500 பேர் பங்கேற்பு- ம.பியில் வினோதம்

ஹரி சிங் என்பவர் குரங்கிற்கு ஈமச்சடங்கு செய்வதற்காக தலையை மொட்டையடித்துக் கொண்டார்.
ராஜ்கர்:
மத்திய பிரதேச மாநிலம், ராஜ்கர் மாவட்டத்தில் உள்ள தலுபுரா கிராமத்திற்கு அடிக்கடி வந்த குரங்கு ஒன்று இறந்துபோனது. இதையடுத்து அந்த குரங்கை கடவுள் அனுமாராக பாவித்து கிராம மக்கள் இறுதி ஊர்வலம் நடத்தினர்.
மேலும், மந்திரம் கூறி குரங்கின் உடலை இந்து முறைப்படி தகனம் செய்தனர். ஹரி சிங் என்பவர் குரங்கிற்கு ஈமச்சடங்கு செய்வதற்காக தலையை மொட்டையடித்துக் கொண்டார்.
The residents of Dalupura village in Rajgarh district first held the funeral rites of a langur that died of the cold on 29th December with the chanting of hymns, now hosted a mass feast for more then 1,500 people as part of funerary rituals. pic.twitter.com/aLSOPMqOG6
