அமைதியாக போராடும் அனைவருக்கும் எனது ஆதரவு உண்டு - ராகுல்காந்தி

குடியுரிமை திருத்த சட்டத்துக்கு எதிராக டெல்லியில் மாணவர்கள் நடத்திய போராட்டம் வன்முறையானது. இதுகுறித்து ராகுல்காந்தி தனது டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-
The CAB & NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2019
அமைதியான வழியில் போராடுபவர்களுக்கே எனது ஆதரவு.
இவ்வாறு ராகுல்காந்தி கூறினார்.