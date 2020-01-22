சொத்து மேல்முறையீட்டு வாரியத்தை மாற்றக்கூடாது- பிரதமருக்கு மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் கோரிக்கை

தி.மு.க. தலைவர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-
Shocked to hear that the Govt of India is considering relocating Intellectual Property Appellate Board from its principal seat in Chennai.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 22, 2020
Any such move would be unfair and against the interests of the city and state.
I urge @PMOIndia to rescind this move at once.
அத்தகைய எந்தவொரு நடவடிக்கையும் நியாயமற்றது என்பதுடன் சென்னை மற்றும் தமிழக நலன்களுக்கு எதிரானது. இந்த நடவடிக்கையை உடனடியாக ரத்து செய்ய வேண்டும் என பிரதமரை வலியுறுத்தி கேட்டுக் கொள்கிறேன்.
இவ்வாறு அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.