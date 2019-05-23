அபார மெஜாரிட்டியுடன் மீண்டும் ஆட்சி அமைக்கும் மோடிக்கு உலக தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து

பாராளுமன்ற தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் இன்று வெளியாகிவரும் நிலையில் பிற்பகல் சுமார் 2 மணி நிலவரப்படி 340-க்கும் அதிகமான இடங்களில் முன்னிலை வகித்துவரும் பாஜக கூட்டணி அபாரமான வெற்றிபெற்று மீண்டும் ஆட்சி அமைப்பது உறுதியாகி விட்டது.
Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel.— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019
Well done, my friend! 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳