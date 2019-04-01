வார்னரால் மிகவும் பெருமையடைகிறேன்: அவரது மனைவி கேண்டிஸ் உருக்கமான ட்வீட்

தடைக்காலம் முடிவடைந்ததால் தற்போது ஐபிஎல் தொடரில் சன்ரைசர்ஸ் ஐதராபாத் அணிக்காக விளையாடி வருகிறார். முதல் இரண்டு போட்டியிலும் அரைசதம் அடித்த வார்னர், ஆர்சிபி-க்கு எதிரான 3-வது போட்டியில் சதம் விளாசினார்.
இந்நிலையில் தடைக்குப்பின் மிகப்பெரிய தொடரில் சிறப்பாக விளையாடி வரும் வார்னரால், மிகவும் பெருமையடைகிறேன் என அவரது மனைவி கேண்டிஸ் டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
Words cannot begin to describe how proud I am of this man. @davidwarner31 you have never stop believing. Congratulations on 100 tonight. And to all the @sunrisershyd fans for all the support you have shown David and my family, thank you. See you in Hyderabad soon. X #orangearmypic.twitter.com/gDSu1Ge485— Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) March 31, 2019